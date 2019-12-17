Check out this Cyberpunk-inspired Minecraft city

CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most anticipated games of 2020, and as reported by PC Gamer, a Minecraft build project called the Cyberpunk Project has shown off their stunning work creating a metropolis inspired by Night City in the upcoming title.

You can see a timelapse video here, and the official page tells you more about the Cyberpunk Project, where it's made clear that it's not an identical representation or copy, but just inspired by CD Projekt Red's work.

In the video linked above you can see the giant cityscapes, neon colours, and more that you'd associate with the Cyberpunk style, so it's definitely worth checking out if you're looking forward to the game or just like interesting Minecraft creations.

Does this do CDPR's work justice?

