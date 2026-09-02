Check out this cute new Final Fantasy collectible

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If you've been to Japan, you'll be well aware of their fascination with so-called gacha, a kind of lottery with about 5-10 different themed prizes where, for a small fee, you get one item, but you don't know which one. You can find these everywhere, including at the Nintendo Museum in Kyoto, where you can purchase boxes of controller keychains without knowing which one you'll get.

Square Enix also frequently embraces this concept, and now they're at it again with a fun collectible. It consists of six miniature TV sets (non-functional) that each feature an screen from one of the first six Final Fantasy games. They're also equipped with a button that plays a classic Final Fantasy tune.

Of course, you can't choose which Mini Melody TV you'll get, since they're shipped at random. If you still want one or more (gotta catch 'em all!), you can read more and order from the Square Enix web shop, and don't miss the video below.