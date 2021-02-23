Check out this cancelled Black & White DS game

You're watching Advertisements

Even with the best of intentions, some projects sadly never make it over the finish line. One canned game that has recently resurfaced online is Black & White Creatures, which was being developed by Lionhead for the Nintendo DS. Roughly 14-minutes of footage of an early build of the game has been uploaded for us to marvel at by YouTuber PtoPOnline.

If released, Black & White Creatures would have been the first entry in the Black & White series to debut on a handheld console. Both Black & White and Black & White 2 were released only for Mac and PC, and the series hasn't had a new entry since 2005.

Getting to see the game in action is intriguing, but unfortunately, details on its background are a little thin. We don't know when Liohead was working on the game, and it's unclear why the decision was made for it to be cancelled.

You can check out Black & White Creatures in all of its glory here.

Thanks, Nintendo Life.