Check out this brutal and bloody trailer for the third season of Invincible

Many of us are eagerly awaiting the third season of Invincible, and to tide us over until the February 6 premiere, Amazon has released a brand-new, brutal trailer for us to enjoy. In the trailer, we see Mark testing the limits of his growing strength under the watchful eye of Cecil Stedman from the Global Defense Agency, with tensions between the two escalating steadily.

Creator Robert Kirkman has stated that the stakes are high in this third season and that every episode will feel like a showdown of sorts. He also mentioned that the series grows darker with each season and that the events of the third season will heavily influence Mark's future decisions and actions.

The third season of Invincible premieres on February 6 on Prime Video. Unlike previous seasons, this one will air without interruptions, with new episodes releasing weekly until March 13, 2025.

Are you looking forward to the third season of Invincible?