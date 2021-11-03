Check out this brilliant Halo Mega Construx marketing video

HQ

Halo and Mega Construx has been working together for a very long time, providing fans with a fun and easy way to build their on Halo dioramas. And with Halo Infinite coming out in roughly one month from now, the hype machine is now in full swing for not just the game - but a new line of Halo Mega Construx sets.

Instead of just showing images of the cool stuff, we have now got a stop-motion video instead that tells a three minute long story while showing off a lot of all the cool things the Halo and Mega Construx collaboration has led to. Grab your pop-corn and check it out below.