Check out this bloody trailer for the Mortal Kombat expansion Khaos Reigns

As you know, the now one-year-old Mortal Kombat is being given a major expansion in just under a week. Something that is now celebrated by offering a wonderfully bloody and very child-prohibited trailer that hints at some of the madness we can expect.

This time Liu Kang and his warriors are forced to go into battle against Titan Havik and his combatants in a brand new story mode filled with new and old characters along with some fresh faces such as Ghostface and Omni-Man.

We also get to meet Noob Saibot, Cyrax and Sektor once again, who are also eager to hand out knuckle sandwiches of the larger calibre. In short, it's going to be chaos when Khaos Reigns launches on 24 September. Check out the trailer below.

