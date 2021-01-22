Check out this Blastoise Pokémon card that costs almost half a million dollars

You're watching Advertisements

If you have half a million dollars just laying around, littering your home, we have a suggestion of what you could do with it. Why not buy a Blastoise Pokémon card from 1998? Heritage Auctions is currently selling exactly just that, with a starting price tag of $468,000.

It is one of only two produced cards (with the second one being MIA), and the official description reads:

"One of two copies produced... period! And the present day existence of the other is questionable! Historic, iconic, unsurpassed... there simply aren't enough superlatives to express the importance of this card within the Pokémon hobby! Wizards of the Coast in mid-1998 commissioned Cartamundi to print two of these cards to be used as "Presentation" pieces to seek Nintendo's approval to begin printing Pokémon cards in English. To add to the desirability, the card features one of the most popular Pokémon in the game, Blastoise!

This card was graded and certified by CGC whose website showcases in detail the extent the company delved into the history and authentication of this card. It's simply unprecedented in the trading card hobby! The card is graded NM/Mint+ 8.5 by CGC, the highest-graded of the four cards mentioned in the article. The additional three cards listed in the article are all test prints with Magic: The Gathering card backs."</em>

Head over this way to place your bid. And while we're at it, why not check through your older Pokémon cards to see what you have? Perhaps you own something that could be traded straight up for a house, a Tesla or a luxurious trip around the world for the whole family?