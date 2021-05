You're watching Advertisements

We know ads aren't always the most popular thing, but in the end, they pay for much of our daily entertainment online. But, it isn't only a necessary evil, as they can be really cool as well. Like a new stop-motion ad for Jazwares' latest collection of World of Halo figures.

It is 40 seconds of pure love created by DGDXAnimation, and you can check it out on over here on Twitter.