Check out this action-packed trailer for Megan 2.0

HQ

We're now a month away from the premiere of Megan 2.0, and to celebrate, Universal has unveiled one final, action-packed trailer. What is clear is that this time the franchise seems to have taken a step away from horror and instead looked a bit like the Alita film.

Set two years after the original film, Gemma (Allison Williams) and her now teenage niece Cady (Violet McGraw) are confronted with a new threat: Amelia - an AI military weapon based on technology stolen from Megan.

To combat the new threat, Gemma is forced to resurrect Megan - with enhancements. The result? A high-octane battle between two hyper-intelligent machines in which (presumably) a whole bunch of people will also lose their lives.

It looks crazy and entertaining, although the tone is distinctly different. Megan 2.0 premieres on 27 June and you can check out the trailer below.

Are you looking forward to the new film?