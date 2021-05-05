Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
Check out this action packed Star Wars: The Bad Batch featurette

The show premiered yesterday.

Yesterday was no ordinary day, as it was May 4th, the official Star Wars day. And we expected several exciting announcements, and at least one premiere; The Bad Batch. It is a story about the group introduced in Clone Wars, in what seems to be another love letter to the Star Wars fans from Dave Filoni.

We have a review available for its first season now, but you can check the latest trailer out below. Trust us, it is well spent 86 seconds of your life.

