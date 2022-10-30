Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Victoria 3

Check out these Victoria 3-inspired LoFi tracks to industrialise to

To mark the launch of its recent strategy title, Paradox has released a parody playlist.

Prior to the release of Victoria 3, Paradox Studios recently uploaded a LoFi Girl parody playlist to their YouTube channel.

The video, humorously titled 'Victoria 3: LoFi VicHop - tracks to chill or industrialise to' features a studious Victorian girl set against the smoke-stacked backdrop of what is a 19th century city.

Paradox have seemingly begun a trend of these charming soundtrack showcases, publishing a similar video back in September titled 'Crusader Kings III: LoFi Queen - tracks to chill or conquer by'.

As amusing as these videos are, they serve a real purpose: to whet fans' appetite and herald the source game's release - something they appear to have done quite successfully.

Additionally, it's a great opportunity to showcase the games' excellent soundtracks, and a pathway into the franchise for new players who may stumble across the videos. In fact, in our own review of Victoria 3 we found that the soundtrack can sometimes fade quietly into the background of the experience, so it's nice to see Paradox giving their music its dues in a refreshing and lovingly-made format.

Victoria 3

