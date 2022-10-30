Check out these Victoria 3-inspired LoFi tracks to industrialise to

HQ

Prior to the release of Victoria 3, Paradox Studios recently uploaded a LoFi Girl parody playlist to their YouTube channel.

The video, humorously titled 'Victoria 3: LoFi VicHop - tracks to chill or industrialise to' features a studious Victorian girl set against the smoke-stacked backdrop of what is a 19th century city.

Paradox have seemingly begun a trend of these charming soundtrack showcases, publishing a similar video back in September titled 'Crusader Kings III: LoFi Queen - tracks to chill or conquer by'.

As amusing as these videos are, they serve a real purpose: to whet fans' appetite and herald the source game's release - something they appear to have done quite successfully.

Additionally, it's a great opportunity to showcase the games' excellent soundtracks, and a pathway into the franchise for new players who may stumble across the videos. In fact, in our own review of Victoria 3 we found that the soundtrack can sometimes fade quietly into the background of the experience, so it's nice to see Paradox giving their music its dues in a refreshing and lovingly-made format.