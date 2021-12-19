Cookies

news

Check out these on-set images from the filming of Avatar 2

The sequel to the sci-fi epic is set to land in theatres next December.

It has been over a decade since James Cameron's Avatar stormed into theatres and broke and set all kinds of box office records, one of which is the all-time largest grossing global film, a record it still holds today despite Avengers: Endgame's stellar effort to claim the title.

But, despite the success of that movie and the lengthy wait since, James Cameron will be releasing the sequel to that flick next year, when Avatar 2 lands in cinemas on December 16, 2022, kicking off the first of four more Avatar movies that will wrap up this monumental sci-fi story.

While those movies are still being filmed and created ahead of their respective release dates (meaning we currently don't have a trailer for any), a few images from the set of Avatar 2 have been shared by Entertainment Weekly, which serve as a great way to take a look behind-the-scenes of the filming of what could become another box office titan. Take a look at the images below.

As for when each of the upcoming Avatar movies are set to release, as we mentioned a moment ago, Avatar 2 hits theatres on December 16, 2022 and after that Avatar 3 is set for December 20, 2024, Avatar 4 is planned for December 2026, and finally Avatar 5 is looking to release in December 2028.



