Microsoft Flight Simulator

Check out these new Microsoft Flight Simulator screenshots

Asobo Studio released a batch of stunning new screenshots of the upcoming close-to photorealistic Microsoft Flight Simulator.

If there is one upcoming game that could be described as photorealistic, it's Microsoft Flight Simulator, a game that is planned to arrive later this year for PC and Xbox One (although full Xbox Series X support is expected). It allows you to fly all over the world - yes, you can fly over your hometown and see where you live from above and land at actual hyperdetailed airports.

Closed alpha testing has been going on for six months already, and Microsoft regularly releases screenshots captured from the actual game by their users. And now Microsoft has done exactly this on the official homepage. As you can see, the screenshots are vaguely watermarked by the users' names, which is a security measure on Microsoft's behalf to control leaks.

Fortunately, this does not prevent us from enjoying the visual splendour of them, check it out yourself.

