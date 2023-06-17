Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Check out these new images from the Twisted Metal TV series

It's screeching onto our screens next month.

Peacock has just released a collection of photos from its upcoming Twisted Metal TV series, giving us a closer look at Haden Church and Neve Campbell's characters. Also starring Anthony Mackie's John Doe along with the delightfully piggy Sweet Tooth played by Samoa Joe. You can read the synopsis below and the premiere will take place on July 27th.

In a post-apocalyptic wasteland, John Doe, a talkative milkman with amnesia, is given a mission to traverse the desolate world to deliver a cryptic package in order to stay alive. Alongside the assistance of Quiet, a rash car thief, Doe faces a life-altering opportunity but must confront ruthless marauders in deadly and destructive vehicles to secure a chance at a better future.

Do you think Twisted Metal can be good?

