Check out these new images from Mortal Kombat 2

Simon McQuoid's sequel promises to be bigger, harder and tastier. In short, a real slap in the face for all Mortal Kombat fans and now we have (via EW) a bunch of new images from the production of the film, including Karl Urban as Johnny Cage. We also get a sneak peek at Emperor Shao Khan and Adeline Rudolph as Princess Kitana.

Ed Boon seems more than excited about the film and is enthusiastic that Cage is now part of the drama, noting that Urban's version of the character will be slightly different from the games.

"You finally get to see Johnny Cage. His integration into the Mortal Kombat story and universe is a big part of what this movie explores. He's a washed-up Hollywood guy thrown into this magical, ultra-violent thing. Karl, his depiction of Johnny Cage is different than our games in some ways. He's adding his own flare to it, but I think it'll feel fresh. There's like a novelty factor in there."

Simon McQuoid emphasised the importance of giving the characters more believable depth and that Karl Urban is perfect in the role of Johnny Cage for this reason.

"We wanted a character that wasn't just completely silly, comic book...It's a character that could instantly go there and become too light and throwaway if we were to lean too much into the kind of cheese. The casting of Karl Urban for that role allowed that character to have more depth."

