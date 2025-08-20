Check out these new images from Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

HQ

Last night, the highly anticipated trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 dropped, confirming what leaks had already hinted at: Treyarch's upcoming title takes the series into the future. Players will wield laser weapons against robots, alongside a host of other futuristic tech, as the action shifts to the year 2035.

According to Treyarch, Black Ops 7 will deliver "the most mind-bending Black Ops story to date." The narrative unfolds more than 40 years after the events of Black Ops 6, marking the first time the series has had back-to-back entries under the Black Ops banner. The story sees David Mason and his team going up against a manipulative enemy that weaponizes fear as their ultimate tool of control.

The game will also feature a fully-fledged Co-op Campaign, letting players tackle missions solo or with friends, as well as the return of the franchise's signature competitive Multiplayer, complete with brand-new maps and near-future weaponry. And, of course, no Black Ops would be complete without Zombies—this time taking players deeper into the Dark Aether storyline in a new round-based chapter.