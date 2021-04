You're watching Advertisements

With Fall Guys being a thriving success since it released last summer, it was only a matter of time before official toys and plushies were released. Devolver Digital has announced that it has partnered with Moose Toys to create a range of adorable merchandise inspired by the popular battle royale game.

No release date for these products has been announced, but you can take a look at some of the plushies in the image below: