Check out these adorable Mother 3 plushies

With it now being 18 years since Mother 3 launched on GBA, The Mother Project is releasing four adorable new plushies. Launching this May, the toys feature Lucas, his twin brother Claus, the thief Duster, and the princess of Osohe Castle Kumatora. No information on pricing has been revealed just yet and is expected to come closer to launch.

The toys follow after Mother 3 landed on Nintendo Switch Online earlier this year in Japan. Western fans sadly missed out on this drop, but fortunately, EarthBound and EarthBound Beginnings are playable on the service.

Thanks, Nintendo Life.