Check out the Zombies trailer for Call of Duty: Vanguard

HQ

Activision, Sledgehammer and Treyarch just unveiled the first look at Zombies in Call of Duty: Vanguard, giving us an idea of how the Dark Aether storyline will advance despite Vanguard being set before the events of Black Ops Cold War. This iteration of Zombies (that is being developed by Treyarch) will seemingly see players have to tackle an army of the dead commanded by a German military leader, and alike what we've come to expect from Zombies over the past few years, will involve a degree of the supernatural to help even the odds when facing the horde.

The trailer does also show us that this Zombies experience will take us over a few different Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer maps, including Hotel Royal, and it even gives us a look at the sorts of weapons we'll be able to get our hands-on, such as what seems to be some kind of mythical sword.

The trailer seems to be mostly focussed on the story of the mode and a little on gameplay, meaning there's not a lot to go by when it comes to whether we'll get to be able to customise our loadouts at all, but as we get closer to release, we'll know doubt get to know more about the intricacies of the mode.

Call of Duty: Vanguard launches on November 5 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series, and you can check out the Zombies reveal trailer below.