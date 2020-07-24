Check out the Yakuza: Like a Dragon - Day Ichi Edition

You're watching Advertisements

If you are going to buy Yakuza: Like a Dragon when it launches in November, you will have three choices. First there the Day Ichi Edition (Ichi being '1' in Japanese), then the more expensive Hero Edition and finally a Legendary Hero Edition.

So what is included with the basic version then, and what does it look like? That has Sega now answered by posting a picture of this version, that you can check out below, and there's also a new trailer under it with some new information as well. But basically, you can look forward to a "Legends Costume Set incorporating eight costumes representing fan-favourite figures from the Yakuza series". This applies to both the digital and physical version (with the physical also having a SteelBook-case.

Buying the Hero Edition will net you a "Job Set, which adds two new playable jobs - the guitar-shredding Devil Rocker and the naginata-wielding Matriarch, and the Management Mode Set, which contains a wide selection of additional employees for the expansive Management Mode minigame".

And lastly, there's the Legendary Hero Edition which as expected has everything from the cheaper editions as well as "Crafting Set, Karaoke Set, Ultimate Costume Set and Stat Boost Set".

