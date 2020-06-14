Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
XIII

Check out the XIII box art

Playmagic and Microids' remake of the classic action title XIII recently had some imagery leaked.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

As we have previously reported, Playmagic and Microids are currently doing a remake of the classic action game XIII, originally released back in 2003. It was a cel-shaded first-person shooter based on a phenomenal Belgian comic (slightly inspired by the same book from Robert Ludlum as the first Bourne movie), that got really good reviews but suffered lousy sales numbers. It was largely forgotten, but will now get a second chance.

Those who still hold some importance to box art can see the new and improved cover below.

XIIIXIIIXIII

Related texts

XIII's remake delayed to 2020

XIII's remake delayed to 2020
NEWS. Written by Sam Bishop

The updated version of the 2003 classic needs more time in the oven before landing on PC, PS4, Switch, and Xbox One.



Loading next content