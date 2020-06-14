Check out the XIII box art

You're watching Advertisements

As we have previously reported, Playmagic and Microids are currently doing a remake of the classic action game XIII, originally released back in 2003. It was a cel-shaded first-person shooter based on a phenomenal Belgian comic (slightly inspired by the same book from Robert Ludlum as the first Bourne movie), that got really good reviews but suffered lousy sales numbers. It was largely forgotten, but will now get a second chance.

Those who still hold some importance to box art can see the new and improved cover below.