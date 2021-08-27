Check out the very first NHL 22 gameplay

HQ

After being announced a week ago, it is now time to see the first gameplay from NHL 22, which also is the first NHL title for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. The probably single biggest new thing is the new game engine as it now runs on the Frostbite engine.

Despite the video being called 'Official Gameplay Trailer', there really isn't a whole lot of actual gameplay, but judging from what we got to see, it isn't a generational step when it comes to graphics. The biggest new thing when it comes to gameplay is the Superstar X-Factors, which lets roughly a 100 stars get special moves that no one else has.

NHL 22 launches for PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X on October 15. Check out the new trailer below and tell us what you think.