Redfall

Check out the two Redfall editions and the new screenshots

There is also a pre-order bonus that will be given to everyone who plays Redfall with Game Pass.

HQ

Redfall was one of the titles that was shown during the Xbox Developer Direct late Wednesday, and as previously reported, the release date (May 2) was revealed and we got to see plenty of gameplay. But this wasn't the only thing shown, as two different editions of Redfall were announced.

These are Standard Edition and Bite Back Edition. The latter includes a lot of extras, most notably two upcoming new characters to play with, but also plenty of cosmetics. Here the full list of content:


  • Redfall Hero Pass with Two Future Heroes 

  • Northern Expedition Devinder Outfit

  • Eyes in the Dark Jacob Outfit

  • War Clothes Layla Outfit

  • Engineer Volunteer Remi Outfit

  • Laser Beam Multi-Weapon Skin

  • Tactical Knife Stake Weapon Attachment 

If you pre-order Redfall or play it with Xbox Game Pass, you will also be treated to:


  • Level 2 Unrivaled Grim Tide Shotgun 

  • Polar Vortex Multi-Weapon Skin

  • Blood Ravager Stake Weapon Attachment

You can check out all of this in the video below, and under it you'll find images of the box arts of the Standard and Bite Back Edition, as well as five new screenshots.

Redfall
RedfallRedfall
RedfallRedfall
RedfallRedfall

