Check out the two Redfall editions and new screenshots

Redfall was one of the titles that was shown during the Xbox Developers Direct late Wednesday, and as previously reported, the release date (May 2) was revealed and we got to see plenty of gameplay. But this wasn't the only thing shown, as two different editions of Redfall was announced.

These are Standard Edition and Bite Back Edition. The latter includes a lot of extras, most notably two upcoming new characters to play with, but also plenty of cosmetics. Here the full list of content:



Redfall Hero Pass with Two Future Heroes



Northern Expedition Devinder Outfit



Eyes in the Dark Jacob Outfit



War Clothes Layla Outfit



Engineer Volunteer Remi Outfit



Laser Beam Multi-Weapon Skin



Tactical Knife Stake Weapon Attachment



If you pre-order Redfall or play it with Xbox game Pass, you will also be treated to:



Level 2 Unrivaled Grim Tide Shotgun



Polar Vortex Multi-Weapon Skin



Blood Ravager Stake Weapon Attachment



You can check out all of this in the video below, and under it you'll find images of the boxarts of the Standard and Bite Back Edition, as well as five new screenshots.