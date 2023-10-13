Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Halo Infinite

Check out the two new Halo Infinite maps

Prism and Forbidden arrives next week with the beginning of Season 5: Reckoning.

HQ

Earlier this week we reported about the cool features that will be added in Season 5 of Halo Infinite. This includes the two multiplayer maps Prism and Forbidden, which as now gotten a Map Preview trailer to give us an idea of what to expect.

Prism seems to be the most interesting one, and lets us visit "the birthplace of the iconic Needler weapon", which is a mine filled with the pink crystal commonly referred to as Blamite, located on one of Sanghelios' (homeplanet of the Elites) moons. Forbidden on the other hand is a symmetrical arena map with a temple/jungle vibe to it, that seems to be a map fans of sniper rifles will love.

Season 5 of Halo Infinite is known as Reckoning, and starts on October 17. Check out the video below and if you want to know more about the new maps, just head over to Halo Waypoint.

HQ
Prism to the left, Forbidden to the right.
