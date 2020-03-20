Check out the TT Isle of Man 2 launch trailer

Are you a fan of motorcycling? Then TT Isle of Man 2 might be the game you need to keep you entertained during this social distancing period. The game is now available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, with a Switch version coming later this year.
TT Isle of Man 2 introduces several new features that make it "the most detailed motorcycling simulation in its genre", as stated in the press release. You can check some of the listed features below.
Want to see TT Isle of Man 2 in action? Then go ahead and check out the launch trailer below.
