LIVE

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Doom 64
Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
TT Isle of Man 2

Check out the TT Isle of Man 2 launch trailer

Kylotonn's racing game TT Isle of Man 2 is now available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One and its release was accompanied by a new trailer.

Are you a fan of motorcycling? Then TT Isle of Man 2 might be the game you need to keep you entertained during this social distancing period. The game is now available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, with a Switch version coming later this year.

TT Isle of Man 2 introduces several new features that make it "the most detailed motorcycling simulation in its genre", as stated in the press release. You can check some of the listed features below.


  • Realistic bike physics and challenging gameplay

  • All 38 miles (60km) of the Isle of Man Tourist Trophy meticulously recreated

  • 17 additional circuits to explore and for improving riding skills

  • An open-world area for testing reflexes and bike set-ups

  • A deep Career mode offering the chance to move up from amateur rider to winner of the Senior TT

  • 27 riders and 13 official TT bikes available, as well as 5 legendary bikes

  • A unique helmet cam for increased immersion

Want to see TT Isle of Man 2 in action? Then go ahead and check out the launch trailer below.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
TT Isle of Man 2TT Isle of Man 2TT Isle of Man 2

Related texts



Loading next content