Check out the TT Isle of Man 2 launch trailer

Are you a fan of motorcycling? Then TT Isle of Man 2 might be the game you need to keep you entertained during this social distancing period. The game is now available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, with a Switch version coming later this year.

TT Isle of Man 2 introduces several new features that make it "the most detailed motorcycling simulation in its genre", as stated in the press release. You can check some of the listed features below.



Realistic bike physics and challenging gameplay



All 38 miles (60km) of the Isle of Man Tourist Trophy meticulously recreated



17 additional circuits to explore and for improving riding skills



An open-world area for testing reflexes and bike set-ups



A deep Career mode offering the chance to move up from amateur rider to winner of the Senior TT



27 riders and 13 official TT bikes available, as well as 5 legendary bikes



A unique helmet cam for increased immersion



Want to see TT Isle of Man 2 in action? Then go ahead and check out the launch trailer below.