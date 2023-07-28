Check out the trailer for Zombieverse, Netflix's crazy reality show

Could you survive in a world filled with the walking dead? That's the question the creators of Netflix's latest reality show have asked themselves, because in the Zombieverse, a bunch of unsuspecting people have to escape from a Seoul where the streets are lined with zombies.

Of course, the contestants themselves don't know it's all fake and have been tricked into participating in a dating show - where things take a nasty turn. You can watch the trailer for the madness here. Zombieverse will premiere on Netflix on August 8.

How would you react in a similar situation?