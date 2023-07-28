Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Zombieverse

Check out the trailer for Zombieverse, Netflix's crazy reality show

The show starts in early August.

Could you survive in a world filled with the walking dead? That's the question the creators of Netflix's latest reality show have asked themselves, because in the Zombieverse, a bunch of unsuspecting people have to escape from a Seoul where the streets are lined with zombies.

Of course, the contestants themselves don't know it's all fake and have been tricked into participating in a dating show - where things take a nasty turn. You can watch the trailer for the madness here. Zombieverse will premiere on Netflix on August 8.

How would you react in a similar situation?

Zombieverse

