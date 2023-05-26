Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Undawn

Check out the trailer for the Will Smith game Undawn!

The game releases on the 15th of June

I Am Legend copy Undawn has shown off a brand new trailer where we get a slightly deeper insight into its post-apocalyptic world. Not surprisingly, it offers both resource gathering and the possibility of cooperation with other players and, somewhat ironically, Will Smith himself who has lent his parable to the game. Undawn will follow a F2P model and will be released for Windows and phones on June 15th.

Is this something that you find interesting, or is the whole post-apocalypse genre worn out by now?

