Check out the trailer for the upcoming horror film Catnado

As if Sharknado and its many sequels weren't bad enough, here comes the next film project destined to make our eyes bleed. Catnado is the low-budget film that takes the concept of "bad" to the next level, with tornadoes filled with murderous pussycats.

The film, which will be released directly on Blu-ray and DVD in the autumn, comes from the same team that gave the world Sharks of the Corn and Shark Exorcist, to name but a few. We can therefore expect absolute bottom quality, with scripts and acting of the worst kind.

If you're curious, you can check out the trailer below, which gives us an unpleasant premonition of what's to come.

Is Catnado something you intend to check out?