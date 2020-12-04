IGI 3 releaseCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5Phil SpencerPS5 Pro patent
Check out the trailer for the new Ghibli movie Earwig and the Witch

The movie will be a 3D adaptation of the Diana Jones classic.

Ever since Studio Ghibli had a stealthy re-opening, Hayao Miyazaki and his son Goro Miyazaki has been busy making movies. While we are eagerly awaiting Hayao's upcoming master piece (let's be honest, we all are), we cannot honestly claim to be quite as excited for Goro's 3D animated adaption of Diana Wynne Jones' classic "Earwig and the Witch", which has now got a trailer (shown above).

The story follows an orphan girl full of shenanigans who gets adopted by a witch, and is brought to a magical world. A western premiere is expected sometime next year. Does it look Ghibli-good, you think?

