Check out the trailer for the final season of After Life here

The acclaimed and massively popular comedy show After Life will be receiving its third and final series in less than a fortnight. The series created by comedian Ricky Gervais revolves around a man who is grappling with the grief of losing his wife and how he interacts and approaches the world with this weighing on him.

With an IMDB rating of 8.4 and a user Rotten Tomatoes score of 90%, the show has become quite the beloved series, which is what makes this final chapter all the more exciting. With the third season set to debut on Netflix on January 14, be sure to catch the hilarious and emotionally complex trailer below to see what Gervais' Tony Johnson will be getting up to this time around.