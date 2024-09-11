Check out the trailer for the Donald Trump film The Apprentice

HQ

The Apprentice, the film about Donald Trump's early years, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, will be released after all. Playing the controversial figure is Sebastian Stan, previously seen in films such as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, who along with Jeremy Strong gives us an insight into the friendship between the property mogul and the shady lawyer Roy Cohn. A man who in many ways became his mentor.

Check out the trailer below. The Apprentice has its cinema premiere on the 18th of October.