Check out the trailer for Slotherhouse, the story of a bloodthirsty sloth

"Don't rush, die slow" is the motto of the latest in a series of absurd animal horror films to flood the market, and Slotherhouse is definitely one of the craziest yet. Here we follow a bloodthirsty sloth who, in a very leisurely manner, attacks a dormitory full of scantily clad girls. The film will be released on 30 August and you can watch the trailer here, The full synopsis reads as follows:

It's senior year of college for sorority sister Emily Young and for the first time ever, Sigma Lambda Theta is having elections for who will be president. Wanting to have a killer year, Emily Young realizes she might just be the best option for her sorority. While beginning her campaign, she finds an adorable sloth that steals her heart and soon realizes she just might steal the hearts, and votes, of her sorority sisters. But when bodies slowly begin to pile up in the Sigma Lambda Theta house, Emily and her sorority sisters realize the deaths are being caused by their new house mascot, the cuddly sloth Alpha. Will Emily and her sisters escape the house with their lives? Or is this death-sloth with 3 razor sharp claws too quick for them?

Will you check out Slotherhouse when it arrives?