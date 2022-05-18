HQ

Disney has officially released the first trailer for its upcoming live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series, She-Hulk. Seeing Tatiana Maslany suit up as the titular character, the show will see Maslany portray a lawyer called Jennifer Walters who becomes imbued with the powers of the Hulk and is then trained up to use said powers by Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner/Hulk himself.

The show is set to start streaming on Disney+ in a few months, after Ms. Marvel, and will even see the return of an MCU veteran again, Tim Roth, who after a brief appearance in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will be back as Abomination.

You can check out the trailer for She-Hulk below, and can look forward to catching it for yourself when it starts on August 17.