Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Check out the trailer for She-Hulk

It'll officially start streaming on Disney+ in August.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Disney has officially released the first trailer for its upcoming live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series, She-Hulk. Seeing Tatiana Maslany suit up as the titular character, the show will see Maslany portray a lawyer called Jennifer Walters who becomes imbued with the powers of the Hulk and is then trained up to use said powers by Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner/Hulk himself.

The show is set to start streaming on Disney+ in a few months, after Ms. Marvel, and will even see the return of an MCU veteran again, Tim Roth, who after a brief appearance in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will be back as Abomination.

You can check out the trailer for She-Hulk below, and can look forward to catching it for yourself when it starts on August 17.

HQ
Check out the trailer for She-Hulk


Loading next content