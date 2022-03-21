Check out the trailer for Netflix's anime Tekken series

HQ

Netflix really isn't a stranger when it comes to bringing adaptations of video games to its portfolio. OAs of late we've had the stellar Arcane, the lively The Cuphead Show, the popular live-action The Witcher (and the anime movie Nightmare of the Wolf), and even various other productions including Castlevania and Dota: Dragon's Blood, just to name a few. With this in mind, it shouldn't come as a surprise that yet another series is being adapted into a series.

This time it's Tekken that's getting the treatment, as part of a new series known as Tekken: Bloodline. Netflix has already released the announcement teaser trailer for the series (which you can watch below), revealing that the show will focus on Jin Kazama, a character that joined the fighting game franchise in Tekken 3.

As for when the show will officially land on Netflix, all that has been revealed is the release date of 2022, meaning we'll have to wait a bit longer to hear just when exactly it will land.