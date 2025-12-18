Check out the trailer for Melania Trump's new film

HQ

Melania Trump has released the first trailer for her upcoming documentary: Melania. This is a project acquired by Amazon in a deal reportedly worth 40 million dollars.

The film, directed by Brett Ratner, promises an intimate look at Melania Trump's life in the days leading up to Donald Trump's second inauguration.

The trailer opens with Melania inside the Capitol, telling the camera, "Here we go again," before cutting to scenes filmed at the White House, Mar-a-Lago and Trump Tower.

The documentary is set for a theatrical release on January 30, 2026, with no confirmed streaming date yet for Amazon Prime Video. For more, check out the trailer below.