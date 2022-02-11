Check out the trailer for Jurassic World: Dominion

HQ

With the release of the final film in the Jurassic World trilogy set for this June, we've been eagerly awaiting a trailer for the anticipated blockbuster, to see how dinosaurs, free from captivity, will fit into our civilised world. Well, now we know the answer to that question thanks to the movie's official trailer, with that being very badly, indeed.

The trailer for the movie shows the cast dealing with all kinds of reptilian threats in various different locations around the world. While it doesn't explicitly reveal how the crew, led by Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, will handle this threat, if the previous two Jurassic World movies are anything to go by, the returning Velociraptor, Blue will likely have its part in the plan.

Jurassic World: Dominion is set to open in theatres around the world on June 10. Be sure to catch the action-packed trailer below.