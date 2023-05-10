Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Check out the trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4, but with Steven Seagal in the lead role

The parody is called John Thick: The Last Stand.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It's always interesting to fantasise about how films would have turned out with completely different people in the lead roles, something The Corridor Crew has done after watching the trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4. Because how would that film have played out with Steven Seagal as the stylish hitman instead of Keanu Reeves?

Many have joked freely about the fact that Seagal seems to be sitting down in most of his recent films. This is what the trailer for the hypothetical John Wick film builds on, which the creators have also decided to call John Thick: The Last Stand. Where Seagal goes on a revenge tour after the chair he loves to sit on is destroyed.

You can check out the trailer for John Thick: The Last Stand here. Unsurprisingly, it is filled with references to everything that has made Seagal so infamous over the years, not least in recent times given his highly questionable association with war criminal Vladmir Putin and dictator Alexander Lukashenko.

What is your favourite Steven Seagal film and what do you think of the trailer?

Check out the trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4, but with Steven Seagal in the lead role


Loading next content