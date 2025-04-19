Check out the trailer for Him, the new Jordan Peele-produced sports thriller

Get ready for a spine-chilling journey through the world of sports. Jordan Peele is back with another horror film, and this time he's blending athletics with psychological terror in his new movie Him, previously known as Goat.

The story follows Cameron Cade, a promising quarterback who suffers a brain injury that threatens to end his career. Just when all hope seems lost, his idol Isaiah White offers to train him at a secluded facility. But what initially appears to be a shot at recovery and a light at the end of the tunnel quickly turns into a nightmare — a dangerous spiral of manipulation and control, with Isaiah pulling all the strings. Him hits theaters on September 19, and you can check out the trailer below.

Is this a movie that piques your interest?