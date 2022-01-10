Check out the top headlines from CES 2022 here

HQ

CES 2022 is now over. The show that started officially on January 5, gave us a massive amount of tech reveals and news, all despite the ongoing rise of Covid-19 cases, which saw a list of exhibitors and attendees pulling their physical presence at the last moment. Yet, even with this in mind, the show provided a massive amount of news to get excited about, and while you can take a look at everything we've covered over the past few days here, we've gathered some highlights from CES 2022 below.

Samsung kicked off the show a little early by revealing the world's first 4K/240Hz monitor, a device that comes with a meaty price tag but offers performance unlike anything we've seen before.

Razer announced the latest iteration of the Blade laptops, with these systems coming with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, and a range of other top-of-the-line PC hardware.

On the topic of Nvidia graphics cards, the tech company briefly showed off the RTX 3090 Ti, and yes it's looking to be quite the pricey chunk of hardware.

Sony got in on the action by sharing a far deeper look into the PS VR2 and what it's technical specifications will look like. We also got the announcement of a new virtual reality Horizon game that will be landing on the system when it launches.

On the automobile front, BMW gave us a glimpse into what the future of car customisation might look like with car colour changing technology.

Dell also got in on the action by announcing Alienware Nyx, a client that can turn any screen in your home into a gaming monitor using a system that uses a local computer to do the heavy lifting and a local network to display the gameplay with a low response time.

