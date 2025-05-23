Check out the title screen of Mario Kart World

HQ

Donkey Kong and his new banana adventure will have to excuse us, but nothing is hotter ahead of the Switch 2 launch than Mario Kart World. And that's where today we can offer you the start screen from the game, shared by user Stealth40k on Bluesky.

You're instructed to press L+R to start racing, but Mario's aimless driving apparently serves a purpose, and the account says "if you select free roam, you seamlessly start playing wherever you are on the title screen".

We also get a taste of the music in the menus, which seems to be a little less classic Mario Kart than we expected, but fits the theme of a whole game world filled with roads and adventures.