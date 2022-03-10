Check out the teaser-trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi

HQ

Disney has finally released the first teaser-trailer for the highly anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi series, set ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Ewan McGregor is back in top form, reprising his role as the titular character, a master on the run from the Empire's minions who seek to destroy the galaxy's last hope. The series premieres on May 25 and you can check out the trailer below.

The key to hunting Jedi masters is patience, we're told by an anonymous man, to the tune of John Williams' masterpiece Duel of the Fates while the trailer frankly blows us away. We know not everyone was thrilled over the Boba Fett franchise, but this looks as good as it gets!

What do you think, does the trailer and the series seem promising?