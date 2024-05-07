Check out the teaser trailer for upcoming mini-series LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy

The Acolyte isn't the only Star Wars TV series fans have to look forward to in future. It has just been announced that a new four-part mini-series called LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy will be heading to Disney+ on 13th September.

The talented voice cast features Gaten Matarazzo (Sig Greebling), Tony Revolori (Dev Greebling), Bobby Moynihan (Jedi Bob), Marsai Martin (Yesi Scala), Michael Cusack (Servo), Ahmed Best (Darth Jar Jar), and Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker). Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, James Waugh, Jacqui Lopez, Josh Rimes, Jill Wilfert, Jason Cosler, and Keith Malone are the executive producers. Chris Buckley directs with Daniel Cavey & Dan Langlois producing.

"It's hard to believe that it's been twenty-five years since the ground-breaking collaboration between Lucasfilm and the LEGO Group began," says executive producer James Waugh. "In that time, LEGO Star Wars has given our fans the unique power to unlock their imaginations and play with the galaxy's elements in any way they can conceive... and build. It's with that playful spirit in mind that we set out to 'Rebuild the Galaxy' like never before. Tapping into the comedic genius of Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, two of the most talented comedy writers I've had the fortune of working with, we've mixed and matched LEGO sets to snap together Imperial X-fighters, Rebel TIE-wings, and yes, even Darth Jar Jar. This four-piece special is a celebration of all things Star Wars, LEGO, and the incredible explorations that can only happen when these two amazing brands come together."

Showrunners and executive producers Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit add, "The opportunity to work with LEGO and Lucasfilm to rebuild the galaxy has been a dream come true. We've been collecting LEGO Star Wars sets for twenty-five years, and we have approached this project with a fan's enthusiasm, crafting this story quite literally brick by brick. For new fans, this will be an exciting place to enter the world of LEGO Star Wars, and for lifelong fans, you're going to see some things that you never thought possible."

You can check out a teaser for the show below: