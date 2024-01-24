Check out the teaser for The Talented Mr Ripley series

HQ

On April 4, we can look forward to seeing another adaptation of the novel The Talented Mr. Ripley, this time with Andrew Scott, Johnny Flynn and Dakota Fanning in the lead roles. The Netflix-produced mini-series will follow Tom as he carries out various shady assignments for his wealthy employer and you can check out the teaser and a short synopsis below.

A grifter named Ripley living in New York during the 1960s is hired by a wealthy man to begin a complex life of deceit, fraud and murder.

