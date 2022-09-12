Check out the teaser for The Little Mermaid

HQ

Disney has finally lifted the lid a bit on Rob Marshall's live-action production of the beloved Little Mermaid. Here Ariel herself is played by singer and actress Halle Bailey, and in addition, we will also see (and hear) Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Jacob Tremblay as Blubber and Daveed Diggs as Sebastian the crab.

This isn't the first time Rob Marshall has lent his creativity to Disney, having previously directed both Into the Woods and Mary Poppins Returns for the company. So when it comes to musically styled films, he's hardly a novice. The Little Mermaid opens in cinemas on May 26 next year and you can check out the teaser trailer below.

