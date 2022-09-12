Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Check out the teaser for The Little Mermaid

The movie opens in cinemas in May 2023.

Disney has finally lifted the lid a bit on Rob Marshall's live-action production of the beloved Little Mermaid. Here Ariel herself is played by singer and actress Halle Bailey, and in addition, we will also see (and hear) Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Jacob Tremblay as Blubber and Daveed Diggs as Sebastian the crab.

This isn't the first time Rob Marshall has lent his creativity to Disney, having previously directed both Into the Woods and Mary Poppins Returns for the company. So when it comes to musically styled films, he's hardly a novice. The Little Mermaid opens in cinemas on May 26 next year and you can check out the teaser trailer below.

What are your thoughts on the film?

