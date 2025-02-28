Check out the surroundings of South of Midnight

HQ

We were recently able to tell you what we thought of South of Midnight after getting to sample two hours of the peculiar adventure, and the impressions were almost exclusively positive, with us particularly praising the beautiful environments.

The game is a sort of fantasy interpretation of the American Deep South, and via Bluesky, Canadian developer Compulsion Games is now showing some more samples of the swamps and bayous that make up a large part of the adventure. Check out the screenshots below - where we've also added two more images of Hazel that were shared via Bluesky earlier this week.