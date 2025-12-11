Check out the Supergirl movie poster ahead of today's trailer

HQ

As we reported earlier two days ago, we will be seeing the first trailer for Supergirl this week, and on Wednesday evening, producer and DC boss James Gunn finally revealed when it will air. We can now confirm that it will be released today at 5:00 PM BST / 6:00 PM CET.

While we wait for the trailer to arrive in a few hours (you'll find it here on Gamereactor, of course), Gunn treated us to a few very short teaser on social media - and shared the movie poster, including the film's tagline: "Truth, Justice, Whatever."

Check it out below. We'll be back with the trailer and more information this evening.