Check out the Suicide Squad Isekai villains in action

The idea of setting the Suicide Squad in a fantasy world may seem strange, but the fact is that the upcoming Japanese-produced DC series Suicide Squad Isekai is really entertaining and has received great reviews from regular users on sites like IMDB.

If you have Max (formerly HBO Max), there are four episodes to watch, with the entire first season consisting of ten episodes. The basic premise is that the Suicide Squad - with characters including Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface, King Shark and The Joker - have fallen into a fantasy world and need to get back.

If you've seen the movies, you'll know that the Suicide Squad have implanted chips that explode after 72 hours, so they have to hurry to get to our present world again.

Watch the latest trailer below, which is called Villains' Party, and you'll instantly understand why.