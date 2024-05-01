Check out the stylish role-playing game Beyond Galaxyland

If you're only going to watch one trailer today, make sure it's yesterday's announced Beyond Galaxyland, a game that offers us an adventure in the solar system Galaxyland. Developer Sam Enright himself describes it like this:

"Inspired by classic sci-fi movies, Beyond Galaxyland is an intergalactic, 2.5D adventure-RPG set among the stars. Step into the sneakers of high-schooler Doug, as he's whisked away to 'Galaxyland' - a zoo-like solar system of planets - on an epic quest to save Earth itself."

Luckily, you're not alone in the fight against the evil The End, because along for the ride is your gun-toting guinea pig Boom Boom and sentient robot MartyBot. And you'll need them, as it looks like it's going to be an epic journey to say the least, where we are promised mighty boss fights against "including colossal space dragons, flesh eating flowers, and the all-knowing bionic behemoth that is Nexus Mind".

Beyond Galaxyland will be released later this year for PC, PlayStation and Xbox. Check out the incredibly promising trailer below with all the retro-futuristic sci-fi design.