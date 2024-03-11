Check out the stunning trailer for an AI produced sci-fi series

HQ

There was a lot of talks about AI during the Hollywood strikes last year, as actors, writers and others are afraid of being replaced. While this is understandable, the latest trailer for the upcoming mini-series (three episodes) The Outworld: Chronicles that launches this summer, really helps explain why they are scared of this new tech, as it has ben made entirely with AI by a very small team.

What do you think, will future movies and shows be made by just asking AI to create it, or will there always be a need for a human touch to full or at least some extent?